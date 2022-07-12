Rushzilla Productions and Asian Comedy All-Stars presents: GAYSIAN COMEDY ALL-STARS! We are the world’s first All-Queer, All-Asian Comedy Showcase, and we’re proud to bring you our second show ever!

Featuring the following Pan-Asian comedians:

Arianne Tong (India/Guyana), Vong Sho (Laos/Thailand), Heather MacDonald (Japan), Brendan D’Souza (India), and hosted by Rush Kazi (Bangladesh)

This exciting event will happen July 21 at 8:30 pm, at The Cat On Q, one of Toronto’s trendiest new venues, can’t wait to see you all there! $20-$25 on eventbrite