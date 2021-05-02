Genesis Tickets : The Last Domino Tour

British rock legends Genesis are coming back to Canada after more than a decade hiatus. Genesis tickets will be in high demand as Phil Collins Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins playing drums and lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer on this epic tour. The new reunion tour announced on Thursday by Genesis, so far includes 14 dates including two dates in Canada and twelve dates in the United States. The name of the Genesis tour is called: Genesis The Last Domino? The question mark seems to imply this may be Genesis’s last tour. A number of older rock bands have toyed with retirement over the last few years including Kiss and Motley Crue, and Slash. It’s not clear if this will be Genesis’s last tour, but for certain Genesis tickets will be in high demand due to the possibility this will be the last time they may tour. The last time Genesis toured in North America was in 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour. Genesis tickets to this tour sold very well with many sold out concerts across both the USA and Canada. In Europe, they sold close to 400,000 tickets in 40 minutes for shows in the Netherlands and Germany. They concluded that tour playing to half a million adoring fans at the Circus Maximus in Rome. Knowing that Genesis is quite popular, you may consider getting Genesis tickets sooner than later if you are concerned about getting the best spot for their reunion concert. Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums globally and played to millions of fans during their storied careers. They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. You may remember some of their top hits over the years including: Land Of Confusion, Invisible Touch, Turn It On Again, and I Can’t Dance. Phil Collins last performed in Canada in 2018 during a solo tour with his son Nic Collins. He performed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to a well-attended crowd. If you want to watch them live in concert, grab Genesis tickets for the following dates below. Genesis Canada Dates: • Genesis In Montreal on Monday, November 22nd – Centre Bell • Genesis In Toronto on Thursday, November 25th – Scotiabank Arena 2021 Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour dates: November 15, 2021 Chicago, IL United Center November 18, 2021 Washington, DC Capital One Arena November 20, 2021 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center November 22, 2021 Montreal, QC Centre Bell November 25, 2021 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena November 27, 2021 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center November 29, 2021 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena November 30, 2021 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse December 2, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center December 5, 2021 New York, NY Madison Square Garden December 8, 2021 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena December 10, 2021 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena December 13, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena December 15, 2021 Boston, MA TD Garden https://www.vipticketscanada.ca/Genesis-tickets-93063