Ghost Orgy

Late-night sex-positive stand-up show featuring Alan Shane Lewis, Rebecca Reeds, Ben Sosa Wright, and headliner Todd Graham. Hosted by Bria Hiebert & Hannah Lawrence. Aug 25 at 8 pm. $27. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14582