Ghost Orgy

Dark and dirty stand-up showcase with Erika Ehler, Bria Hiebert, Jack Hirschfield, Hannah Lawrence, Alex Ateah, & Dylan Gott. Oct 6 at 8 pm. $30 for two. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14754
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON, M6H 1L5
Event Price - $30 per pair of tickets + tax