Ghost Orgy

Dark and dirty stand-up showcase with Erika Ehler, Bria Hiebert, Jack Hirschfield, Hannah Lawrence, Alex Ateah, & Dylan Gott. Oct.

Sep 19, 2021

Dark and dirty stand-up showcase with Erika Ehler, Bria Hiebert, Jack Hirschfield, Hannah Lawrence, Alex Ateah, & Dylan Gott. Oct 6 at 8 pm. $30 for two. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14754

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON, M6H 1L5

Event Price - $30 per pair of tickets + tax

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 6th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

