NOW MagazineAll EventsGhost Stories Told Live!

Ghost Stories Told Live!

Ghost Stories Told Live!

by
133 133 people viewed this event.

Local favourite spooky storytelling event moves online and features storytellers telling true ghost stories and a couple of traditional ones for good measure. Featuring a “best of” fromTrue Stories Told Live’s ghost stories of year’s past. Storytellers include Set Shuter, Meha Mohammad, Rico Rodriguez, Laura DiGirolamo, Sage Tyrtle and Arianne Shaffer. Hosted by Marsha from YesYesMarsha.com. Oct 27 at 7:30 pm online — tickets are Pay What You Can from https://artery.is/showcases/ghost2020

**ASL interpreting provided**

As always, a donation will be made to Anduhyaun, a shelter and housing project for Indigenous women and children.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-10-27 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-10-27 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.