Ghost Stories Told Live!

Local favourite spooky storytelling event moves online and features storytellers telling true ghost stories and a couple of traditional ones for good measure. Featuring a “best of” fromTrue Stories Told Live’s ghost stories of year’s past. Storytellers include Set Shuter, Meha Mohammad, Rico Rodriguez, Laura DiGirolamo, Sage Tyrtle and Arianne Shaffer. Hosted by Marsha from YesYesMarsha.com. Oct 27 at 7:30 pm online — tickets are Pay What You Can from https://artery.is/showcases/ghost2020

**ASL interpreting provided**

As always, a donation will be made to Anduhyaun, a shelter and housing project for Indigenous women and children.