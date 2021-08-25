GIANNI SCHICCHI (Digital Performance)

On October 30, 2021, the COC stages its first full-scale opera in over a year and a half when it presents Puccini’s lighthearted comedy Gianni Schicchi. In a new production directed by Amy Lane with Italian conductor Jader Bignamini leading the COC Orchestra, a family mourns the death of patriarch Buoso Donati – but the tears prove to be just for show when they learn that they’ve all been cut out of his will. British baritone Roland Wood returns to the COC in the role of schemer Gianni Schicchi, and rising South Korean soprano Hera Hyesang Park makes her COC debut as Lauretta, performing one of Puccini’s most recognizable, show-stopping arias, “O mio babbino caro.”

Time: Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (public premiere). Accessible online for six months.

Admission: FREE with COC's digital membership.