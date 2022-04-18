Giggles at Gabby’s

- News
Join us for a night of comedy starring headliner Paul Thompson, also featuring Anna Menzies, Jameasy, Jesse Ralph, Kyle Patan, Sashka DC. May 6 at 9 pm. $10. ticketscene.ca
Paul’s Bio
Paul Thompson is one of the fastest rising performers in Canada right now. Performing from a young age he has worked with such acts as Brian Posehn, Joe Rogan, Luenell, Kenny vs. Spenny and more. He has toured all of Canada and throughout the UK spreading a unique and unforgettable style of performing. He had a #1 comedy album on iTunes and has headlined Kenny Robinson’s famous Nubian Show. He recently made his debut at Just For Laughs taping a set for Kevin Hart. Amongst stand up he is also an active actor, best known as the voice of Wishbone for 3 seasons.
Location Address - 556 Sherbourne, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1L3
Event Price - 10$
