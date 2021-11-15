Gimeno Conducts Beethoven

In 1802, on the brink of despair and suicide due to ever-increasing hearing loss, Beethoven poured out his feelings in a now-famous unsent letter to his brothers, confessing: “Only my art held me back. It seemed to me impossible to leave the world until I had produced all that I felt was within me.” From one of the darkest times of his life sprung some of his most life-affirming music—the jovial and fun-loving Symphony No. 2. Beethoven’s Second proved a fruitful muse for Odawa First Nation composer Barbara Assiginaak, whose Innenohr / Biinjii’ii Tawgaang meditates on the German master’s storied love of nature. Missy Mazzoli’s evocative Dark with Excessive Bright also draws inspiration from the past, bringing baroque-era techniques into the 21st century through the skillful bow of Principal double bass Jeffrey Beecher.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Jeffrey Beecher, double bass

Fri, January 28, 2022 at 7:30pm (TSO Live Stream available)

Sat, January 29, 2022 at 8:00pm