Gimeno + Schumann’s Spring

Jan 7, 2022

Breathe in fresh meadow air and envision flower buds bursting into full bloom with Schumann’s revitalizing “Spring” Symphony, music that positively brims with optimism and cheer. Jordan Pal’s Scylla: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra offers both a gorgeous showcase for Principal Trombone Gordon Wolfe and a thought-provoking take on our relationship with nature. The sprightly overture to Beethoven’s only full-length ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, opens the program.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Gordon Wolfe, trombone     
Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus
Jordan Pal: Scylla: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
R. Schumann: Symphony No. 1 “Spring”

Wed, February 2, 2022 at 8:00pm
Thu, February 3, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sat, February 5, 2022 at 8:00pm

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $35-$163

Wed, Feb 2nd, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Sat, Feb 5th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

