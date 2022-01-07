Gimeno + Schumann’s Spring

- News
Breathe in fresh meadow air and envision flower buds bursting into full bloom with Schumann’s revitalizing “Spring” Symphony, music that positively brims with optimism and cheer. Jordan Pal’s Scylla: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra offers both a gorgeous showcase for Principal Trombone Gordon Wolfe and a thought-provoking take on our relationship with nature. The sprightly overture to Beethoven’s only full-length ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, opens the program.
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Gordon Wolfe, trombone
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus
Jordan Pal: Scylla: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
R. Schumann: Symphony No. 1 “Spring”
Wed, February 2, 2022 at 8:00pm
Thu, February 3, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sat, February 5, 2022 at 8:00pm
Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $35-$163
