Gimeno + Schumann’s Spring

Breathe in fresh meadow air and envision flower buds bursting into full bloom with Schumann’s revitalizing “Spring” Symphony, music that positively brims with optimism and cheer. Jordan Pal’s Scylla: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra offers both a gorgeous showcase for Principal Trombone Gordon Wolfe and a thought-provoking take on our relationship with nature. The sprightly overture to Beethoven’s only full-length ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, opens the program.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Gordon Wolfe, trombone

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

Jordan Pal: Scylla: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra

R. Schumann: Symphony No. 1 “Spring”

Wed, February 2, 2022 at 8:00pm

Thu, February 3, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sat, February 5, 2022 at 8:00pm

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.