Gin & Jazz at Reid’s: Swing Dancing w/ The Sonny Balcones

Jul 6, 2022

Gin & Jazz at Reid’s: Swing Dancing w/ The Sonny Balcones

The Sonny Balcones are a Toronto based jazz band that combine ​30s and 40s swing with soft samba, french jazz and sultry torch songs. Their live show has a comfort and familiarity as if an old friend has invited you into their living room while they tell you about all their (mis)adventures since you last met.

You may find yourself snapping your fingers, tapping your toes or making eyes across the bar. Music to swoon to. July 12 at 8 pm. $5. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan.

Additional Details

Location Address - 32 Logan Ave, Toronto, Ontario M4M2M8

Event Price - 5

Date And Time

Tue, Jul 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

