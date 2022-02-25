Gin & Jazz – Ilana Waldston

Ilana Waldston and The Jazz ‘n’ Laughs Band:

vocals – Ilana Waldston

piano – Rob Thaller

bass – Jordan O’Connor

Mar 2 & 3 at 8 pm.

Ilana Waldston is a singer, comedienne and M.C. best known for her warm sound, her unusual repertoire and the smatterings of humour she injects into a jazz set. Her album, “I Could Laugh Out Loud” was met with wide acclaim and radio-play.

Initially a theatre actor trained at York University and Banff School of Fine Arts, Ilana later attended the prestigious International Cabaret Conference at Yale, launching her into the world of intimate musical performances at cabaret and jazz venues.

Ilana has entertained at fundraisers and corporate events large and small, in private homes and in clubs all across the G.T.A.

She is also the founder of “RECOLLECTIV”, a non-profit music group for people with memory impairment due to illness or trauma.