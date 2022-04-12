Readers' Choice 2021

Gin & Jazz – Nick Pick & The Picnics

Apr 12, 2022

Gin & Jazz – Nick Pick & The Picnics

Casey, Nick and Jeremiah are all exciting and accomplished musicians in their own right, having played countless shows and worked with countless artists together and individually. In Nick Pick and the Picnics, the long-time pals get together to sing the classic Soul and RnB songs they share love for.

April 20 at 8 pm. $5. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan. reidsdistillery.com

Location Address - 32 Logan, Toronto, Ontario M4M2M8

Event Price - 5

Wed, Apr 20th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

