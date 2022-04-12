Gin & Jazz – Nick Pick & The Picnics

- News
Casey, Nick and Jeremiah are all exciting and accomplished musicians in their own right, having played countless shows and worked with countless artists together and individually. In Nick Pick and the Picnics, the long-time pals get together to sing the classic Soul and RnB songs they share love for.
April 20 at 8 pm. $5. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan. reidsdistillery.com
