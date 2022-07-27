Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Gin & Jazz: Dizzy & Fay

Jul 27, 2022

Gin & Jazz: Dizzy & Fay

11 11 people viewed this event.

Somewhere in the night a melody spills out of a smokey alley and bounces down the cobblestone. That’s where you’ll find Dizzy & Fay; through the secret door in your heart, singing love songs to the American Songbook.

Dizzy & Fay co-write original jazz songs that echo timeless standards. Think late nights, jazz cigarettes, ASMRomance and songs you swear you’ve loved your whole life.

August 4 at 8 pm. $10. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan.

Additional Details

Location Address - 32 Logan Ave. Toronto, Ontario M4M2M8L

Event Price - 10

Location ID - 560671

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine