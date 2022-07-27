Gin & Jazz: Dizzy & Fay

Somewhere in the night a melody spills out of a smokey alley and bounces down the cobblestone. That’s where you’ll find Dizzy & Fay; through the secret door in your heart, singing love songs to the American Songbook.

Dizzy & Fay co-write original jazz songs that echo timeless standards. Think late nights, jazz cigarettes, ASMRomance and songs you swear you’ve loved your whole life.

August 4 at 8 pm. $10. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan.