Gin & Jazz: Paper Triangles

What if Brandi Carlile and Imagine Dragons had a baby, and Nina Simone was there for the delivery? Paper Triangle delivers surprising acoustic covers, with song lists that span a broad range of genres and eras.

Based in Toronto, this group brings together the careful musicianship of Lianne Barr, Rob Maurin, and Mike Zimmermann. The common thread in their eclectic sets: stripped-down arrangements, tight harmonies, and a list of tunes that you love but haven’t heard for a while.

August 31 at 8 pm. $10. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan.