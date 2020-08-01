NOW MagazineAll EventsGirls Night In

Girls Night In is the ultimate in fierce, female fun. This hilarious, internationally acclaimed, female-identifying virtual comedy show is now under new management and we wanna celebrate with you! Come see these sisters doing it for themselves.

This show is first-come; first-served, so be sure to log in when the room opens 10 minutes before the show starts!

With a core cast of comediennes from the award-winning ‘She the People’, new guest stars come and join us every week from all over the world! 

Weekly Starring: Alex Bellisle (Chicago), Ashley Comeau (Toronto), Sayjal Joshi (Chicago) and your Hostess Carisa Barreca (Chicago).

Featuring Fabulous Friends: Ann Pornel (Toronto) and Alexis Roston (Chicago) on August 4th! 

EVERY TUESDAY at 8PM EST.

 

 

 

 

 Girls Night In is a virtual comedy collective featuring the best and brightest from around the globe. Created and designed by Carisa Barreca & Carly Heffernan, the GNI Show features an ensemble cast comprised of Alex Bellisle, Ashley Comeau, Carisa Barreca, and Sayjal Joshi (who met while being a part of the award-winning She The People sketch comedy revue). Every Tuesday they are joined by guest players and acts, all in the name of supporting funny female-identifying talent.

