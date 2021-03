Virtual interactive comedy with games, improv, comedy, musical guests and more. Starring Alex Bellisle, Ashley Comeau, Sayjal Joshi and host Carisa Barreca and new guests every week. 8 pm. Free. First-come, first-served; so be sure to log in when the room opens 10 minutes before the show starts.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5015926762299/WN_jeNAZZ30SW-o-Wjl_o_2Eg