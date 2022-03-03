Lisa Particelli’s Girls Night Out Jazz Jam

Toronto’s much loved, vocalist-friendly GNO jazz jam is back! Established in 2005, it has been a favourite for those who just want to listen to great music or who want to step up and sing a tune with the house band.

Hosting on behalf of Lisa Particelli are GNO veterans Sam Broverman and Ilana Waldston, with Peter Hill on piano and Jordan O’Connor on bass. Singers of any level are welcome (but must be fully vaccinated to sing in with the band). From established pros to undiscovered talents, you never know what musical magic can appear at GNO; it’s always a fun and friendly “hang”.