In its Canadian premiere from ARC Theatre Company, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing drama GLORIA tells a story about the lingering effects of trauma in a time where what sells is more important than the truth. André Sills makes his directorial debut with GLORIA, written by the author of An Octoroon which Sills starred in at Shaw Festival in 2017. The cast of GLORIA features Deborah Drakeford, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Jonelle Gunderson, Savion Roach, Nabil Traboulsi, and athena kaitlin trinh.