Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Gloria

Feb 15, 2022

Gloria

23 23 people viewed this event.

In its Canadian premiere from ARC Theatre Company, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing drama GLORIA tells a story about the lingering effects of trauma in a time where what sells is more important than the truth. André Sills makes his directorial debut with GLORIA, written by the author of An Octoroon which Sills starred in at Shaw Festival in 2017.  The cast of GLORIA features Deborah Drakeford, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Jonelle Gunderson, Savion Roach, Nabil Traboulsi, and athena kaitlin trinh.

Additional Details

Location Address - 345 Carlaw Avenue

Event Price - $35 and up

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 1st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 20th, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine