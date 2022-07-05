GLORIA’S GUY, a comedy by Joan Burrows. It’s been over twenty years since Guy stood up his high-school sweetheart Gloria at the prom, and they haven’t spoken since. Now he’s a failed LA lawyer, divorced, and working at his brother’s golf resort. A wedding conveniently brings old friends Gloria, Eva, Leslie, Peggy and Peggy’s mom, Jessie, to the resort for a weekend. The reunion of old friends brings multiple surprises and new possibilities.