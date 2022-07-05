Readers' Choice 2021

Gloria’s Guy

Jul 5, 2022

GLORIA’S GUY, a comedy by Joan Burrows. It’s been over twenty years since Guy stood up his high-school sweetheart Gloria at the prom, and they haven’t spoken since. Now he’s a failed LA lawyer, divorced, and working at his brother’s golf resort. A wedding conveniently brings old friends Gloria, Eva, Leslie, Peggy and Peggy’s mom, Jessie, to the resort for a weekend. The reunion of old friends brings multiple surprises and new possibilities.

Location Address - 2190 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Adult $25.00 Senior Over 65 years: $22.00 (Wed/Thurs/Sun only) Under 30 years: $22.00 (ID required)

Location ID - 564749

Fri, Jul 8th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sat, Jul 30th, 2022

Concert or Performance

Theatre

