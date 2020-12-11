GNTO: Virtual Holiday Good-Newsbilation

This year we are hosting our very first virtual holiday Good-Newsbilation. What’s that? In the same vein of Dr. Seuss’ Whobilation, we are having a year-end holiday party with laughs, songs, and topical news satire.
We’ll have holiday drinking games, fun polls, and audience participation.
Good News Toronto returns with hard hitting coverage. It’s like a Canadian Daily show, so more polite and drunken.
Good News, Toronto is a high energy news parody which features a cast of Toronto’s comedic talents including Korri Birch, Jeremy Friedmann, Quentin Matheson, Linda Julia Paolucci, Ally Medeiros, Blair MacMillan, Gerald Yeung, Shuyi Jia and Jasmine Irwin. Dec 18 at 9 pm.
TICKETS AT:
https://www.eventbrite.com/…/gnto-virtual-holiday-good…
ZOOM LINK:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kQcAUFGGQh2BbXZ1eEJv4A
FB WATCH:
https://www.facebook.com/GoodNewsTorontoTheShow/live
Location - Virtual Event
Comments are Closed.