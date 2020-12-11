GNTO: Virtual Holiday Good-Newsbilation

This year we are hosting our very first virtual holiday Good-Newsbilation. What’s that? In the same vein of Dr. Seuss’ Whobilation, we are having a year-end holiday party with laughs, songs, and topical news satire.

We’ll have holiday drinking games, fun polls, and audience participation.

Good News Toronto returns with hard hitting coverage. It’s like a Canadian Daily show, so more polite and drunken.

Good News, Toronto is a high energy news parody which features a cast of Toronto’s comedic talents including Korri Birch, Jeremy Friedmann, Quentin Matheson, Linda Julia Paolucci, Ally Medeiros, Blair MacMillan, Gerald Yeung, Shuyi Jia and Jasmine Irwin. Dec 18 at 9 pm.

TICKETS AT:

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/gnto-virtual-holiday-good…

ZOOM LINK:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kQcAUFGGQh2BbXZ1eEJv4A

FB WATCH:

https://www.facebook.com/GoodNewsTorontoTheShow/live