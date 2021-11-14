God Save The Tease

Never Mind The Bollocks! It’s Burlesque! Experience the Filith and the Fury of 100% punkrock burlesque! 100% Poseur Free! Featuring Tributes to The Sex Pistos and other denizens of filith! With performances by Esther Deville as Siouxsie Sioux Coco La Creme as Poly Styrene El Toro as Johny Rotten Allysin Chaynes as Jayne County Aviva The Mirage as Johnny Thunders Tanya Cheex as Nancy Spungeon And Laura Desiree as Sid Vicious! GoGo By Dolly Berlin as Joan Jett Tunes by DJ Vivs Capacity is limited. Advance tix $10. There will be a few at door.
Additional Details
Location Address - 542 Queen St.W
Event Price - $10
Date And Time
Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
to
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM