God Save The Tease

Nov 14, 2021

  • Never Mind The Bollocks! It’s Burlesque!
    Experience the Filith and the Fury of 100% punkrock burlesque! 100% Poseur Free!
    Featuring Tributes to The Sex Pistos and other denizens of filith!
    With performances by Esther Deville as Siouxsie Sioux
    Coco La Creme as Poly Styrene
    El Toro as Johny Rotten
    Allysin Chaynes as Jayne County
    Aviva The Mirage as Johnny Thunders
    Tanya Cheex as Nancy Spungeon
    And Laura Desiree as Sid Vicious!
    GoGo By Dolly Berlin as Joan Jett
    Tunes by DJ Vivs
    Capacity is limited. Advance tix $10. There will be a few at door.

Location Address - 542 Queen St.W

Event Price - $10

Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM to
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Bovine Sex Club

Concert or Performance

Dance

