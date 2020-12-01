NOW MagazineAll EventsGoh Ballet – The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage

Goh Ballet – The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage

Goh Ballet – The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage

by
159 159 people viewed this event.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Goh Ballet presents a virtual rendition of an original dance story on film. Available as an exclusive, limited time film release from Dec 18, 2020 until Jan 2, 2021. Registerhttp://GohNutcracker.com/beyondthestage

The impact of The Nutcracker has been tremendous, bringing internationally renowned dance superstars, local artists, aspiring dancers and musicians together. The enchanting rendition is staged by Canadian Emmy award-winning choreographer Anna-Marie Holmes, with elaborate hand-painted sets and dazzling costumes.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-18 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-01-02 @ 11:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Dance

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.