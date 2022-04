Date: April 9th, 2022 – Time: 9 PM to 4 AM – Tickets: $30

Location: NØMAD, 725 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON

Artist lineup:

– Goldcap

– Mihai Popoviciu

– Mustafa Ismaeel

– Sam Haze

– Mazin

Brought to you by:

@bythegoodneighbours

@confessionspresents

Refund Policy: Up to 7 Days Before the Event