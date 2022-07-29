Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Gong Show

Jul 29, 2022

Gong Show

13 13 people viewed this event.

Gong Show is an outdoor sound installation at the NAISA North Media Arts Centre. It consists of a series of motion-controlled mechanically-activated aluminum disc gongs suspended in the support beams on front of the NAISA building. The gongs are activated by solenoid strikers triggered by an iPad running motion-tracking software. As people move within the iPad’s field of view, the software detects their movement and activates the solenoid strikers.

Presented by New Adventures in Sound Art (NAISA). July 29-Aug 26.

Additional Details

Location Address - 313 Highway 124, South River, Ontario

Event Price - $0

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Mon, Sep 26th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine