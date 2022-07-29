Gong Show is an outdoor sound installation at the NAISA North Media Arts Centre. It consists of a series of motion-controlled mechanically-activated aluminum disc gongs suspended in the support beams on front of the NAISA building. The gongs are activated by solenoid strikers triggered by an iPad running motion-tracking software. As people move within the iPad’s field of view, the software detects their movement and activates the solenoid strikers.

Presented by New Adventures in Sound Art (NAISA). July 29-Aug 26.