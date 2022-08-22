Good News Toronto: Balls-Hot Canadian Summer Slam Jam

- News
Forget a #HotGirlSummer we got a #BallsHotSummer
Good News Toronto returns with hard hitting coverage. It’s like a Canadian Daily show, so more polite and drunken.
Good News, Toronto is a high energy news parody which features a cast of Toronto’s finest comedic talents!
Featuring Good News Cast:
Brie Watson
Emily Ferrier
Mahdi Mazafari
Korri Birch
Quentin Matheson
Shuyi Jia
And special guest act:
Jay Freeborn
poster by: Quentin Matheson
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20
