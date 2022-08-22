Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Good News Toronto: Balls-Hot Canadian Summer Slam Jam

Aug 22, 2022

Good News Toronto: Balls-Hot Canadian Summer Slam Jam

8 8 people viewed this event.

Forget a #HotGirlSummer we got a #BallsHotSummer
Good News Toronto returns with hard hitting coverage. It’s like a Canadian Daily show, so more polite and drunken.
Good News, Toronto is a high energy news parody which features a cast of Toronto’s finest comedic talents!
Featuring Good News Cast:
Brie Watson
Emily Ferrier
Mahdi Mazafari
Korri Birch
Quentin Matheson
Shuyi Jia

And special guest act:
Jay Freeborn

poster by: Quentin Matheson

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine