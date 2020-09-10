Good News Toronto: Later & Live-R

We cover real news stories with a cast of the funniest people in the city featuring Korri Birch, Linda Julia Paolucci, Quentin Matheson, Zacharie Weingarten, Jeremy Friedmann, Aaron Carley, Ally Medeiros, Blair Macmillan, Jasmine Irwin, Mahdi Mozafari, Shuyi Jia, Gerald Yeung, and stand up from Hisham Kelati, Hoodoo Hersi and Ryan Dillon. 10 pm.

Tickets are $15 and are sold in pairs. Limited tickets available.

COVID 19 PROCEDURES & VENUE INFORMATION

– As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.

– All customers are required to wearing a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!

– While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.

– When going to the washroom, or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.

Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue.

The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances.