The show is live, but the comics are dead inside!
Good News Toronto returns LIVE to Comedy Bar (@comedybarto)! Good News, Toronto! is a show made by Toronto for Toronto. The show gives voice to a diverse variety of Toronto’s most talented performers from the sketch, improv, stand-up, and musical comedy scenes. Good News Toronto is “good dumb fun”!
Featuring
Good News Toronto: IG, Twitter & TikTok @GoodNewsComedy
Ally Medeiros IG & Twitter: @medeirosxally
Brie Watson IG & Twitter: @briewats0n
Emily Ferrier IG & Twitter: @Emily_AnneF
Gerald Yeung IG: @evilascot Twitter: @evilascotco
Jeremy Friedmann IG & Twitter: @jeremyfryingpan
Jasmine Irwin IG: @jaspantaloons
Quentin Matheson Twitter: @quentinm
Korri Birch IG & Twitter: @korribirch
Special Guests
Hisham Kelati IG & Twitter: @HishamKelati
Hoodo Hersi IG & Twitter: @HoodoComedy
Cassie Cao IG & Twitter: @theCassieCao
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20 per person
