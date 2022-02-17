Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 17, 2022

The show is live, but the comics are dead inside!

Good News Toronto returns LIVE to Comedy Bar (@comedybarto)! Good News, Toronto! is a show made by Toronto for Toronto. The show gives voice to a diverse variety of Toronto’s most talented performers from the sketch, improv, stand-up, and musical comedy scenes. Good News Toronto is “good dumb fun”!

Featuring 

Good News Toronto: IG, Twitter & TikTok @GoodNewsComedy

Ally Medeiros IG & Twitter: @medeirosxally 

Brie Watson IG & Twitter: @briewats0n

Emily Ferrier IG & Twitter: @Emily_AnneF

Gerald Yeung IG: @evilascot Twitter: @evilascotco

Jeremy Friedmann IG & Twitter: @jeremyfryingpan

Jasmine Irwin IG: @jaspantaloons

Quentin Matheson Twitter: @quentinm 

Korri Birch IG & Twitter: @korribirch

Special Guests

Hisham Kelati IG & Twitter: @HishamKelati
Hoodo Hersi IG & Twitter: @HoodoComedy
Cassie Cao IG & Twitter: @theCassieCao

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 per person

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

