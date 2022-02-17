The show is live, but the comics are dead inside!

Good News Toronto returns LIVE to Comedy Bar (@comedybarto)! Good News, Toronto! is a show made by Toronto for Toronto. The show gives voice to a diverse variety of Toronto’s most talented performers from the sketch, improv, stand-up, and musical comedy scenes. Good News Toronto is “good dumb fun”!

Featuring

Good News Toronto: IG, Twitter & TikTok @GoodNewsComedy

Ally Medeiros IG & Twitter: @medeirosxally

Brie Watson IG & Twitter: @briewats0n

Emily Ferrier IG & Twitter: @Emily_AnneF

Gerald Yeung IG: @evilascot Twitter: @evilascotco

Jeremy Friedmann IG & Twitter: @jeremyfryingpan

Jasmine Irwin IG: @jaspantaloons

Quentin Matheson Twitter: @quentinm

Korri Birch IG & Twitter: @korribirch

Special Guests

Hisham Kelati IG & Twitter: @HishamKelati

Hoodo Hersi IG & Twitter: @HoodoComedy

Cassie Cao IG & Twitter: @theCassieCao