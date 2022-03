Join us for a night of hilarity with a side of good food, good drink, and good vibes at Mandy’s Bistro.

This month, it’s gonna be a good one!

Headlined by FOAD HP

Featuring

Alan Shane Lewis

Laura McLean

Katie Chin

Ben Head

Sarah Bransfield

Amy Yu

Tell your friends, it’s gonna be a GOOD ONE: A COMEDY SHOW HOSTED BY EVAN KLIM, presented by FLYING COW COMEDY