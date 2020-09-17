Gospel Soul Brunch with Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir

Join us at The Hare Wine Co. for brunch catered by The Heat is On Catering and dine to the awe-inspiring sights and sounds of Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir featuring Shawn Cotterell.

Sep 27, 11 am-2 pm. niagarajazzfestival.com

Please note: The Choir and band will be at a safe distance from the audience and also protected by plexiglass courtesy of Niagara Glass Ltd.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The health and safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and partners is of critical importance to us at the TD Niagara Jazz Festival, and full COVID safety precautions will be in effect at this event. Expect to participate in a screening questionnaire, to have your wrist temperature taken with a non-contact digital thermometer and to provide information upon arrival for the purpose of contact tracing. Distancing and sanitation routines will be enforced. Our choir singers will be separated from our audience by a clear Plexiglas barrier. We thank you for your support and understanding, and for your willingness to take an active role is helping us to carefully move our community toward returning to traditional live music presentations.

This event will also be livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube social media channels.:

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jazzniagara

Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/jazzniagara

Ticket pricing (PER TABLE)

Table for 2 (Cruiser Table with bar stools): $139 + HST

Table for up to 4: $259 + HST

Table for up to 12: $699 + HST

All ticket prices include Brunch – Ticket handling fees apply.

Questions? Need some help?

Give us a ring: 1-844-548-5299