The Great Black North Comedy Tour is a collective of some of Canada’s finest Black comedians including Cedric Newman, Dave Getachew, Kris Bonaparte, Kweku Winful, Matt Henry and Sarah XXL. Oct 17 at 8:30 pm. $15.

This show will follow strict Covid 19 preacutions. Seating limited to 44 patrons. Tickets will be sold in pairs. https://comedybar.ca/