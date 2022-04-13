Do you love cannabis and comedy? We’ve got a show for you! Join us for GREEN LIGHT COMEDY! A super fun weekly PRO comedy show featuring Toronto’s top stoner comics in a secret east end location! Our comics are HIGH quality and our show is top shelf! 90 mins of fun you’ll likely forget depending on what kind of weed you smoke haha! Grab your buddies and your laughing grass and join us at the gigglefest!

Tickets are just $20! Location is revealed on your ticket, so get yours today! No walk-ins! Tickets are limited!

Why the secret location if cannabis is legal? We’ve been producing comedy for stoners for a long time, and know the patterns! There is limited seating at this venue and we don’t want to have to turn anyone away, it’s not about the weed! Let’s admit we stoners come in unpredictable waves and don’t often book things ahead! But we just want a nice organized experience so we can all sit back, get hella high and enjoy the show!

About The Producer: Jo Baker aka Puff Mama is a Toronto based pothead and has been producing kickass comedy shows for almost 20 years! For 13 of those years she ran the nefarious 420 friendly Underground Comedy/Cafe 420, when COVID struck she was forced to close her doors. Now she supports other venues producing shows all over the city!