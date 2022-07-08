Readers' Choice 2021

Green River Revival – Tribute To CCR

Jul 8, 2022

Summer Cider Nights presents Green River Revival – Tribute to CCR performing live on The Porch this weekend!

This will be an exciting show full of nostalgia, sing-a-longs and a down right good old time! Enjoy the warm summer evening outdoors with live music, dinner and drinks.

Grab a spot at the 9- 11 pm time slot and sip some hard cider at our Backyard Bonfire while you’re here!

www.chudleighs.com/visit-our-farm/admissions-information/

Location Address - 9528 Regional Road 25, Milton ON

Event Price - $7.50-15

Fri, Jul 15th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Sat, Jul 16th, 2022

Concert or Performance

Music

