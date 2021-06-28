Groovin in the Park

The Beaches Jazz Festival and NuFunk Concerts drive-in concert with live performances from The Soul Motivators, Tush, Odario, The Luvmenauts, with DJs Jason Palma, John Kong, and DJ Quesquecest. Jul 23 from 6-11 pm. $40-$60 per vehicle. Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot, 4105 Kingston Rd. http://Groovin.eventbrite.com