7th Annual Groovin’ in the Park – Friday Vibes

Groovin in the Park is Toronto’s biggest FREE celebration of House, Disco, Funk, Soul, Latin, RnB, HipHop, Food & Culture held at Woodbine Park in Toronto’s Beaches. Part of the Beaches Jazz Festival summer programming, Groovin’ in The Park is a 2-day community dance festival that will be returning to Toronto’s Woodbine Park after a 2-year hiatus. The family-friendly park in the city’s East end is a beautiful setting for the festival which includes delicious craft food options, beer garden, shaded seating and more. And best of all, it’s FREE!

This summer, an additional night of Groovin’ in the Park debuts with guest promoters The Main Ingredient, in partnership with Hot Stepper. Friday night is headlined by legendary Toronto Paul E Lopes, who has been moving dancefloors since 1983, helmed his own radio show Vibes & Stuff on CIUT 89.5FM, and released his own curated compilation record called Whatnaut:House on Virgin/EMI. Lopes will have some of his closest DJ friends join him, with sets from Jason Palma, Mike Tull, and Dave Campbell. Friday night will be hosted by Kwame and Carlos & Pedro from Hot Stepper (Bump N’ Hustle), with live percussion provided by the GURU Bros. Latin vibes will be selected by Juana Go-Gó and La Rumba Buena’s DJ Blancon, while The Main Ingredient deejays Agile and DJ Mensa will weave their talents between these DJ sets hosted by Wan.