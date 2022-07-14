Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

7th Annual Groovin’ in the Park – Friday Vibes

Jul 14, 2022

7th Annual Groovin’ in the Park – Friday Vibes

15 15 people viewed this event.

Groovin in the Park is Toronto’s biggest FREE celebration of House, Disco, Funk, Soul, Latin, RnB, HipHop, Food & Culture held at Woodbine Park in Toronto’s Beaches. Part of the Beaches Jazz Festival summer programming, Groovin’ in The Park is a 2-day community dance festival that will be returning to Toronto’s Woodbine Park after a 2-year hiatus. The family-friendly park in the city’s East end is a beautiful setting for the festival which includes delicious craft food options, beer garden, shaded seating and more. And best of all, it’s FREE!

This summer, an additional night of Groovin’ in the Park debuts with guest promoters The Main Ingredient, in partnership with Hot Stepper. Friday night is headlined by legendary Toronto Paul E Lopes, who has been moving dancefloors since 1983, helmed his own radio show Vibes & Stuff on CIUT 89.5FM, and released his own curated compilation record called Whatnaut:House on Virgin/EMI. Lopes will have some of his closest DJ friends join him, with sets from Jason Palma, Mike Tull, and Dave Campbell. Friday night will be hosted by Kwame and Carlos & Pedro from Hot Stepper (Bump N’ Hustle), with live percussion provided by the GURU Bros. Latin vibes will be selected by Juana Go-Gó and La Rumba Buena’s DJ Blancon, while The Main Ingredient deejays Agile and DJ Mensa will weave their talents between these DJ sets hosted by Wan.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 561846

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 22nd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Woodbine Park

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine