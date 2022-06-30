Happy People Try Dark Comedy

- News
We have a show so dark and delicious it should be a cake, and we can’t wait for you to see it! This show’s all happy people trying dark comedy! Have you ever had something totally grim happen that all you could do is laugh? So have these comedians, come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer. July 4 at 9:30 pm. $17 online, $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W.
Hosts: Ada Nicolle and Marlena Kaesler
Comedians:
Andy Wong
Elizabeth Rasiuk
Joseph Whittle
& Special Guests
Headliner: Derek Kalala
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $17 online - $20 at the door
