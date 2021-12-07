HappySundays – ROY, Sunny Dee, Ejji Smith, Plastic Fantastic DJ

- News
Transmit and The Baby G Present
HAPPY SUNDAYS
Featuring
ROY
https://thesoundofroy.bandcamp.com
with Sunny Dee, Ejji Smith, Plastic Fantastic DJ
19+
Free
www.transmitpresents.com
This project has been made possible in part by the government of Canada. Ce projet a été rendu possible en partie grâce au gouvernement du Canada
Masks & Proof of full vaccination required
Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - FREE
