HappySundays – ROY, Sunny Dee, Ejji Smith, Plastic Fantastic DJ

Dec 7, 2021

Transmit and The Baby G Present

HAPPY SUNDAYS

Featuring

ROY
https://thesoundofroy.bandcamp.com

with Sunny Dee, Ejji Smith, Plastic Fantastic DJ

19+
Free
www.transmitpresents.com

This project has been made possible in part by the government of Canada. Ce projet a été rendu possible en partie grâce au gouvernement du Canada

Masks & Proof of full vaccination required

Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Sun, Jan 23rd, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

The Baby G

Concert or Performance

Music

