Harbourfont Centre 2022 Winter Season

Harbourfront Centre is thrilled to unveil its electrifying 2022 winter season, bringing live performance and in-person arts and culture programming back to Toronto’s downtown waterfront beginning in January 2022. Season highlights include the launch of CoMotion, an international Deaf and disability arts festival from April 20 – May 1, 2022; Nordic Bridges, a year-long initiative connecting the Nordic Region with Canada; coupled with the return of audience favourites: Festival of Cool, which brings the globe’s Northern cultures to Toronto’s waterfront from January 19 – February 13, 2022; Toronto’s longest-running Black Futures Month festival, Kuumba, from February 1–28, 2022; Toronto’s premier contemporary dance series, Torque, from February 4 – May 23, 2022; and Toronto’s beloved international children’s festival, JUNIOR, from May 21–23, 2022.

Tickets for the 2022 festival lineup are now on sale at harbourfrontcentre.com