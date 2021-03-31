More Than Dance, We Are A Movement

Harbourfront Centre, in partnership with Digidance, announces the digital broadcast filmed in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Toronto’s own Indigenous interdisciplinary innovators Red Sky Performance. Showcasing extended excerpts from two of the company’s works, ‘Trace’ and ‘Miigis’ – and interviews with Executive and Artistic Director Sandra Laronde and her company of collaborators – and the story of Red Sky Performance and their rise to one of the world’s most prolific and celebrated Indigenous performance creators. April 14-20. Link available for 7 days. Tickets from $16. http://www.harbourfrontcentre.com/digidance