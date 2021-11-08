Hark! A Christmas Concert with The Choir of MCC Toronto

Hark the Herald Angels sing. MCC Toronto is thrilled to invite you to join us for the first in-person concert with The Choir of MCC Toronto in two years – and just in time for Christmas.

Along with the always stellar Choir of MCC Toronto, we are thrilled to welcome some of our favourite musical guests including Mark Cassius, Lauren Margison, Shannon McCracken, Julie Michels, Jackie Richardson, and Cantor David Rosen, all under the music direction of Jason Jestadt. 3 & 7 pm performances.

MCC Toronto is honoured to have received a gift from The Estate of Lee Hill. These performances are dedicated to his memory.

Tickets are limited to 200 per performance – so you know they are going to go quickly.