Harv & F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Aug 13, 2022

Laughter is the medicine. Come out and watch some of Toronto’s funniest stand up comedians. 

Join Harv and some of his most talented F.R.I.E.N.D.S from across the 6ix. Bringing forth a narrative style of comedy himself, Harv hosts a line up of Toronto’s best and most talented comics, each with a unique and quirky personality. Laugh your way through the weekend with Harv and his F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Host: Harv Khatow

Headliner: James O’Hara

Lineup:

Sugar Daddy

Paul Goneau

Peter Saran

Hershawn Arora

Location: Socap Comedy Theatre (3rd floor Cabaret Space)

August 20 at 9:30 pm. Tickets: $10 online

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - 11.62

Sat, Aug 20th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
