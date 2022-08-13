Harv & F.R.I.E.N.D.S

- News
Laughter is the medicine. Come out and watch some of Toronto’s funniest stand up comedians.
Join Harv and some of his most talented F.R.I.E.N.D.S from across the 6ix. Bringing forth a narrative style of comedy himself, Harv hosts a line up of Toronto’s best and most talented comics, each with a unique and quirky personality. Laugh your way through the weekend with Harv and his F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Host: Harv Khatow
Headliner: James O’Hara
Lineup:
Sugar Daddy
Paul Goneau
Peter Saran
Hershawn Arora
Location: Socap Comedy Theatre (3rd floor Cabaret Space)
August 20 at 9:30 pm. Tickets: $10 online
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave
Event Price - 11.62