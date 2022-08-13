Harv & F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Laughter is the medicine. Come out and watch some of Toronto’s funniest stand up comedians.

Join Harv and some of his most talented F.R.I.E.N.D.S from across the 6ix. Bringing forth a narrative style of comedy himself, Harv hosts a line up of Toronto’s best and most talented comics, each with a unique and quirky personality. Laugh your way through the weekend with Harv and his F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Host: Harv Khatow

Headliner: James O’Hara

Lineup:

Sugar Daddy

Paul Goneau

Peter Saran

Hershawn Arora

Location: Socap Comedy Theatre (3rd floor Cabaret Space)

August 20 at 9:30 pm. Tickets: $10 online