Hasna Manna Hai

Come join us for a Friday evening full of quality laughs with drinks and food.

This is a one of kind stand-up comedy show featuring stand-up comedy in Hindi happening in Mississauga at Studio.89. These comics have years of experience performing in different parts of the world from Mumbai to Dubai to New York.

Doors Open – 07:00 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

TICKETS:

Online: $15 | Door: $20

PERFORMERS:

Xulf Ali

Azfar Ali

Prathaviraj Purohit

Sunny Chahal

Sugar Daddy

Akshay Chopra

Presented by Pardesi Laughs and Laal Button

If any queries about the show kindly write to us at events@laalbutton.com or call us at 647-490-7858.