Hasna Manna Hai

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Come join us for a Friday evening full of quality laughs with drinks and food.
This is a one of kind stand-up comedy show featuring stand-up comedy in Hindi happening in Mississauga at Studio.89. These comics have years of experience performing in different parts of the world from Mumbai to Dubai to New York.
Doors Open – 07:00 PM
Show Starts: 7:30 PM
TICKETS:
Online: $15 | Door: $20
PERFORMERS:
Xulf Ali
Azfar Ali
Prathaviraj Purohit
Sunny Chahal
Sugar Daddy
Akshay Chopra
Presented by Pardesi Laughs and Laal Button
If any queries about the show kindly write to us at events@laalbutton.com or call us at 647-490-7858.
Location Address - 2520 Eglinton Ave W Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5M 0Y4
Event Price - $15