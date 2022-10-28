Haunted Dances

Oct 28, 2022

The Chimera Project Dance Theatre is proud to launch inaugural Haunted Dances. Inspired by a local legacy of outdoor community-activated dance in Toronto, an eerie tour guide departing from Jean Sibelius Park will lead followers to an evening of Halloween-inspired dance by choreographers Sze-Yang Ade-Lam, Jose Carret, Sophie Dow, Malgorzata Nowacka-May and Terril Maguire through a heartwarming community gathering

Additional Details

Location Address - Jean Sibelius Square at Kendal Ave & Wells St, Toronto ON

Event Price - Free, pay what you can

Date And Time

Mon, Oct 31st, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to @ 12:00 AM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

