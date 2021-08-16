Heck Yes Comedy

COVID-19

Ready for a night of comedy? Heck Yes! A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.Hosted by Luba Magnus.

Aug 16, 2021

Hosted by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, Funny or Die), a comic known to bring a unique presence to the stage.
The featured acts are some of the country’s finest, who have been seen on Just For Laughs, Conan, JFL42, and more!

They are:
Hannah Lawrence
Sashka DC
Craig Fay
Nick Nemeroff
Courtney Gilmour
Arthur Simeon

September 3 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

