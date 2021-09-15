Heck Yes Comedy

Ready for a night of comedy? Heck Yes! A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.

Hosted by Luba Magnus. October 1 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

The featured acts are some of the country’s finest, who have been seen on Just For Laughs, CBC, JFL42, and more! They are:

Leonard Chan

Alice Rose

Hunter Collins

Alex Ateah

Chris Sandiford

Jackie Pirico

You don’t want to miss this exciting lineup and live performance you

won’t forget! The first two shows sold out in advance, so grab those tickets quick!