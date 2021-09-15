Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Heck Yes Comedy

Ready for a night of comedy? Heck Yes! A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected. Hosted by Luba Magnus..

Sep 15, 2021

Heck Yes Comedy

16 16 people viewed this event.

Ready for a night of comedy? Heck Yes! A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.

Hosted by Luba Magnus. October 1 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

The featured acts are some of the country’s finest, who have been seen on Just For Laughs, CBC, JFL42, and more! They are:

Leonard Chan
Alice Rose
Hunter Collins
Alex Ateah
Chris Sandiford
Jackie Pirico

You don’t want to miss this exciting lineup and live performance you
won’t forget! The first two shows sold out in advance, so grab those tickets quick!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St W

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine