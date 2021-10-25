Heck Yes Comedy

Halloween

Oct 25, 2021

A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.
Produced by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, Funny or Die), a comic known to bring a unique presence to the stage, and this month guest hosted by the wonderful Melanie Dahling.
The featured acts are Rebecca Reeds, Tim Blair, Rachel Manson, Brendan D’Souza, John Mostyn and Sam Burns.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 5th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

