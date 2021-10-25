Heck Yes Comedy

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.Produced by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, Funny or Die), a comic known to.
A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.
Produced by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, Funny or Die), a comic known to bring a unique presence to the stage, and this month guest hosted by the wonderful Melanie Dahling.
The featured acts are Rebecca Reeds, Tim Blair, Rachel Manson, Brendan D’Souza, John Mostyn and Sam Burns.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 560934