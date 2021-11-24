Heck Yes Comedy

Ready for a night of comedy? Heck Yes! A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.

Produced by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, Funny or Die), a comic known to bring a unique presence to the stage.

The featured acts are some of the country’s finest, who have been seen on Just For Laughs, CBC, JFL42, and more! They are Nigel Grinstead, Jordanne Brown, Jacob Greco, Tara Henderson, Heather MacDonald and Nile Seguin.