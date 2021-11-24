Heck Yes Comedy

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 23, 2021

Ready for a night of comedy? Heck Yes! A stand-up show with a pinch of the unexpected.
Produced by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, Funny or Die), a comic known to bring a unique presence to the stage.
The featured acts are some of the country’s finest, who have been seen on Just For Laughs, CBC, JFL42, and more! They are Nigel Grinstead, Jordanne Brown, Jacob Greco, Tara Henderson, Heather MacDonald and Nile Seguin.

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

