Variety show with Nour Hadidi, Tom Henry, Scott Thompson and host Helder Brun. Oct 30 at 9 pm. $30, adv $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/helder-brum–friends-variety-show?ev=2021-10-30

Helder Brum & Friends has been a Toronto comedy tradition since 2011. Hosted by Helder Brum (JFL 42; Discovery’s BS&T) and featuring friends (every possible credit), HB&F is a monthly variety show featuring Toronto’s top, friendliest stand-up, storytelling, sketch, improv and musical performers.

On the show this month:

Nour Hadidi (JFL, CBC)

Tom Henry (JFL, LA RIOT)

Scott Thompson (KIDS IN THE HALL)