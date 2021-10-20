Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Helder Brum & Friends: Variety Show

Variety show with Nour Hadidi, Tom Henry, Scott Thompson and host Helder Brun. Oct 30 at 9 pm. $30, adv.

Oct 19, 2021

Helder Brum & Friends: Variety Show

20 20 people viewed this event.

Variety show with Nour Hadidi, Tom Henry, Scott Thompson and host Helder Brun. Oct 30 at 9 pm. $30, adv $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/helder-brum–friends-variety-show?ev=2021-10-30

Helder Brum & Friends has been a Toronto comedy tradition since 2011. Hosted by Helder Brum (JFL 42; Discovery’s BS&T) and featuring friends (every possible credit), HB&F is a monthly variety show featuring Toronto’s top, friendliest stand-up, storytelling, sketch, improv and musical performers.
On the show this month:

Nour Hadidi (JFL, CBC)
Tom Henry (JFL, LA RIOT)
Scott Thompson (KIDS IN THE HALL)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25 Online/$30 Doors

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine