Helder Brum & Friends: Variety Show!

Helder Brum & Friends has been a Toronto comedy tradition since 2011. Hosted by Helder Brum (JFL 42; Discovery’s BS&T) and featuring friends (every possible credit), HB&F is a monthly variety show featuring Toronto’s top, friendliest stand-up, storytelling, sketch, improv and musical performers.

On the show this month:

Courtney Gilmour (JFL, JFL42, HALIFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL)

Jon Blair (JFL, The Sketchersons, Montreal Sketchfest)

Dylan Gott (JFL42, COMEDY CENTRAL, NXNE)

Plus videos and more!

Nov 27 at 9 pm. $25 advance/$30 doors (plus HST). Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.