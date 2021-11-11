Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 11, 2021

Helder Brum & Friends: Variety Show!

Helder Brum & Friends has been a Toronto comedy tradition since 2011. Hosted by Helder Brum (JFL 42; Discovery’s BS&T) and featuring friends (every possible credit), HB&F is a monthly variety show featuring Toronto’s top, friendliest stand-up, storytelling, sketch, improv and musical performers.

On the show this month:

Courtney Gilmour (JFL, JFL42, HALIFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL)
Jon Blair (JFL, The Sketchersons, Montreal Sketchfest)
Dylan Gott (JFL42, COMEDY CENTRAL, NXNE)
Plus videos and more!

Nov 27 at 9 pm. $25 advance/$30 doors (plus HST). Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25 advance/$30 doors

Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

