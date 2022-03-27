Helder Brum & Friends: Variety Show!

Toronto comedy at its friendliest.

Helder Brum & Friends has been a Toronto comedy tradition since 2011. Hosted by Helder Brum (JFL 42; Discovery’s BS&T) and featuring friends (every possible credit), HB&F is a monthly variety show featuring Toronto’s top, friendliest stand-up, storytelling, sketch, improv and musical performers.

On the show this month:

Adrienne Fish (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival)

Rob Bebenek (JFL, Hubcap Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Tamara Shevon (NXNE, JFL 42)

Mark Little (Halifax Comedy Festival, Mr.D, Picnicface)

Plus videos and more!

April 30 at 9 pm. $25 advance/$30 doors (plus HST). At Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.