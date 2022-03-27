Readers' Choice 2021

Helder Brum & Friends: Variety Show!

Mar 27, 2022

7 7 people viewed this event.

Toronto comedy at its friendliest.

Helder Brum & Friends has been a Toronto comedy tradition since 2011. Hosted by Helder Brum (JFL 42; Discovery’s BS&T) and featuring friends (every possible credit), HB&F is a monthly variety show featuring Toronto’s top, friendliest stand-up, storytelling, sketch, improv and musical performers.

On the show this month:

Adrienne Fish (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival)

Rob Bebenek (JFL, Hubcap Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Tamara Shevon (NXNE, JFL 42)

Mark Little (Halifax Comedy Festival, Mr.D, Picnicface) 

Plus videos and more!

April 30 at 9 pm. $25 advance/$30 doors (plus HST). At Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25 advance/$30 doors

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 30th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

