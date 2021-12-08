Hell N Back The Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC

For Those About To Rock! Saturday December 18, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is extremely excited to welcome back for the first time since 2020, Hell N Back and their Tribute to AC/DC! Get ready to be Thunderstruck, as Hell N Back will definitely deliver a high energy show just like the real AC/DC! Hell N Back have played a bunch of shows over the years at the Linsmore where they absolutely killed it in front of a capacity crowds, which was Rockin’ all night! We have been inundated with many requests to bring back this band and of course it’s very easy to oblige when they are as good as they are! Hell N Back has been around for a long time and they definitely know how to deliver a high-energy, precise Tribute to one of the most popular Hard Rock bands of all time whose career has lasted over 40 years, AC/DC! AC/DC fans get ready for a hard-rockin’ party at the Linsmore Tavern!

Formed in 2014 and calling the Greater Toronto area home, ‘Hell N Back’ have taken on the huge task of reproducing both eras of AC/DC. Embracing the musicians they respect and look up to, ‘Hell N Back’ deliver multiple sets of high energy rock and roll all while honouring the legendary Australian band.

The enthusiasm and knowledge of the music is undeniable, not to mention it’s always fun at the shows. Armed with a fierce dual guitar attack, strong rhythm section, and vocals that pay tribute to both eras, the inexhaustible vigor complements the music and presentation. With intensity and passion we respectfully reproduce a live AC/DC show.

With a varied, ever growing setlist and enough power exuding from the Marshall amps to keep any sized venue rocking into the early morning hours, there is something for every AC/DC fan.

This show is going to be a fast-seller, so get your tickets now! Tickets are only $8 in advance, $10 at the door! You can buy tickets at the bar or at www.linsmoretavern.com